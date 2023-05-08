Submit Photos/Videos
AU joins together to Unite the Fight Against Cancer

By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cancer Center is getting ready for this weekend’s Unite in the Fight Against Cancer.

It’s an event consisting of a walk, live music, and activities for the kids. And for the first time a V.I.P. area for survivors.

It’s an effort to raise 75 thousand dollars for mental health and other support services for patients going through radiation at the GCC.

It’s also a way to celebrate and honor survivors and those who are currently battling cancer.

But it is more than just a fundraiser, leaders with the GCC say it’s a chance to highlight all types of cancer and show current patients, they are not alone.

“There’s a lot of attention given to some cancers, but we wanted an event that would be an opportunity for people to get together and join in the fight, have a loved one that’s currently going through or to recognize the memory and honor of someone who may have passed from this disease,” an AU official says.

The free event is in the grassy area near the GCC on Saturday morning.

Registration for the walk begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m., for more information go to the event website. 

