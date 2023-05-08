$2M bond set for Sardis man accused in N.C. standoff

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a Georgia man fled a hospital during a mental evaluation, officers didn’t take that chance again with the suspect charged over a four-hour standoff at a Walmart.

Jerry Flakes Jr., 30, of Sardis, Ga., was booked into Duplin County jail and held in lieu of $2 million bond after deputies caught him on Friday, a little under 24 hours after he escaped from the hospital.

He was still in jail Monday on numerous changes including breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter, possession of stolen property, injury to real property, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assaulting a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Flakes had been arrested Wednesday morning after a four-hour standoff at the Walmart in Wallace . He was then taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation, but deputies said he managed to escape Thursday afternoon.

After a manhunt during which he stole clothes from one house and hid under the porch of another, he was captured again, ironically in the parking lot of the hospital he’d fled from .

The standoff began near the loading docks of the Walmart in Wallace starting around 2:11 a.m. Wednesday. Flakes allegedly tried to get into a truck that was backed up to the loading dock.

The truck driver came outside, ready to leave, when he encountered Flakes. The truck driver fled, then Flakes grabbed the keys and went back to the truck and tried to drive away, according to police.

That’s when officers arrived and the four-hour standoff began.

“Flakes repeatedly said he was not going back to prison and that officers would have to shoot him, or he would shoot himself,” Wallace police said.

At one point, Flakes pointed his rifle at law enforcement and officers fired five rounds, including one 40 mm less-lethal round, according to police.

That’s when he was caught and sent for a mental evaluation to the hospital he ultimately escaped from.

“There is no question that Flakes was dealing with a mental health issue and under the influence of narcotics,” Wallace police said on Facebook.

Authorities aren’t sure why he went to North Carolina, but he’s suspected of stealing a car from a Richmond County repossession yard and driving it there.

