Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

$2M bond set for Sardis man accused in N.C. standoff

The manhunt for a suspect from Sardis, Ga., ended Friday where it began: At the hospital he’d fled after a standoff with police.
By Steve Byerly
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a Georgia man fled a hospital during a mental evaluation, officers didn’t take that chance again with the suspect charged over a four-hour standoff at a Walmart.

Jerry Flakes Jr., 30, of Sardis, Ga., was booked into Duplin County jail and held in lieu of $2 million bond after deputies caught him on Friday, a little under 24 hours after he escaped from the hospital.

He was still in jail Monday on numerous changes including breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter, possession of stolen property, injury to real property, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assaulting a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

MORE | Georgia man who killed 3 was in gunfight earlier

Flakes had been arrested Wednesday morning after a four-hour standoff at the Walmart in Wallace. He was then taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation, but deputies said he managed to escape Thursday afternoon.

After a manhunt during which he stole clothes from one house and hid under the porch of another, he was captured again, ironically in the parking lot of the hospital he’d fled from.

The standoff began near the loading docks of the Walmart in Wallace starting around 2:11 a.m. Wednesday. Flakes allegedly tried to get into a truck that was backed up to the loading dock.

The truck driver came outside, ready to leave, when he encountered Flakes. The truck driver fled, then Flakes grabbed the keys and went back to the truck and tried to drive away, according to police.

That’s when officers arrived and the four-hour standoff began.

“Flakes repeatedly said he was not going back to prison and that officers would have to shoot him, or he would shoot himself,” Wallace police said.

MORE | Year after son's death, mom turns pain into purpose

At one point, Flakes pointed his rifle at law enforcement and officers fired five rounds, including one 40 mm less-lethal round, according to police.

That’s when he was caught and sent for a mental evaluation to the hospital he ultimately escaped from.

“There is no question that Flakes was dealing with a mental health issue and under the influence of narcotics,” Wallace police said on Facebook.

Authorities aren’t sure why he went to North Carolina, but he’s suspected of stealing a car from a Richmond County repossession yard and driving it there.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old
Deputies in Orangeburg County locate 3-year-old’s parents
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in separate Orangeburg County crashes less than 3 hours apart
Community celebrates James Brown's birthday at James Brown Get Down
Community celebrates music icon’s legacy at James Brown Get Down
Officials say the man was not familiar with the area.
Man rescued after mistakenly driving car into Savannah River
Lamar Building, Augusta
A look inside Lamar Building construction in downtown Augusta

Latest News

Some aspects of carrying a handgun in Indiana won't change, such as the required background...
15 local suspects plead guilty to federal gun crimes
Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
I-TEAM
I-Team deep dive into Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
Johnathan Mathis
Man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend in Grovetown