15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park

Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
By Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOPERTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 15-year-old has died after drowning at a man-made beach in Emanuel County on Sunday, according to the Emanuel County Coroner’s Office.

The victim went to Palm Beach Island with friends, located on Georgia Highway 56 South. They wandered out to the deep-end of the water where the victim was unable to swim, said Deputy Coroner Kaitie Denison.

Her friends tried to save her, but were unsuccessful, according to the coroner’s office.

The friends rushed to shore to get help from authorities and a search was initiated.

The victim was found 30 to 45 minutes later, said the coroner’s office.

EMS on scene tried to revive the victim on the way to the hospital, where hospital personnel took over. They were also unable to revive her.

According to the Emanuel County Coroner’s Office, the victim was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m.

News 12 tried to call Palm Beach Island, but there was no answer.

