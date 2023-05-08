15 local suspects plead guilty to federal gun crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several suspects from the CSRA have been sentenced to federal prison or await further proceedings after pleading guilty to federal firearms charges.

Among the local defendants:

Deon Brown, 31, of Augusta, was sentenced to 130 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Brown in August 2021 at his residence and found drugs and multiple handguns in his vehicle. Brown has prior convictions for drug and gun possession.

Christopher Fitzgerald Jones, 35, of Augusta, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jones in October 2021 on a felony warrant resulting from a series of domestic altercations. Jones, who was carrying a pistol at the time of his arrest, has a substantial criminal history that includes violence and illegal gun possession.

Jamar Lavelle Alexander, 35, of Crawfordville, was sentenced to 63 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Taliaferro County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexander in November 2020 after finding him passed out behind the wheel of a car parked in the middle of a county highway with a loaded pistol in his lap. Alexander previously was convicted on state charges of weapons possession.

Windsor Hodge, 64, of Martinez, was sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Columbia County sheriff’s deputies searched Hodge’s residence on a warrant in January 2022 and found 13 firearms. Hodge previously was convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, a felony.

Dontrell Kydreek Mathis, 30, of Augusta, was sentenced to 60 months in prison and fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies found two pistols in Mathis’ vehicle after an attempted traffic stop and subsequent vehicle and foot chase in August 2022.

Christopher Donnell Crumbley, 34, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to 84 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Burke County sheriff’s deputies arrested Crumbley on outstanding criminal warrants and found three pistols in his possession.

David Alexander Harris, 43, of Augusta, was sentenced to 51 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute eutylone and cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrested Harris in March 2020 after finding him asleep at the wheel of his vehicle at a traffic light. A pistol was lying in Harris’ lap.

Diemond Dajion Wimberly, 25, of Augusta, was sentenced to 46 months in prison and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrested Wimberly during an April 2022 traffic stop after finding a pistol with a high-capacity magazine in the vehicle.

Ephelius Artavis Brinson Jr., 28, of Hephzibah, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrested Brinson in June 2022 after he fled from a traffic stop, leaving behind a backpack containing a loaded pistol and drugs.

Deontre Hubert, 28, of Augusta, was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hubert had a pistol in his waistband in June 2022 when pulled over by Richmond County sheriff’s deputies for a traffic violation. He previously was convicted in state court of involuntary manslaughter, a felony.

Derrick Drurell Long, 32, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Georgia Department of Community Supervision officers arrested Long in June 2020 after finding a pistol in his apartment during a search.

Horatio Trimane Bynes, 65, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrested Bynes at a checkpoint after a deputy smelled marijuana and a drug-sniffing dog indicated the presence of drugs in his vehicle. Deputies searched the car and found drugs, cash and a .357 caliber revolver.

Dequan Dante Payne, 31, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County sheriff’s investigators arrested Payne in March 2022 after finding drugs and guns during a search of his residence as part of a drug investigation. Payne previously served nearly 10 years in state prison for armed robbery.

Olajuwon Raheem Williams, 25, of Augusta, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrested Williams after he threatened to shoot up his ex-girlfriend’s home and fled from police while firing at the pursuing officer with an AR-style pistol. Williams previously served a state prison sentence for armed robbery.