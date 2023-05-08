1 injured in Louisville weekend shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is in the hospital after a weekend shooting in Louisville.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, they assisted the Louisville Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

One victim was airlifted to a hospital in Augusta for a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

