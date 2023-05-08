Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

1 dead, found by friend, in Aiken abandoned building

Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that one person was found dead in an abandoned building on Monday.

MORE | 2 die in Orangeburg County crashes less than 3 hours apart

According to the coroner’s office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety was contacted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol about a person that was found deceased in an abandoned building on Williamsburg Street around 1:15 p.m.

A friend of the deceased was searching for them, found them dead in the abandoned building, and ran out into the interstate, where they flagged down South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the coroner’s office, there is no further information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old
Deputies in Orangeburg County locate 3-year-old’s parents
Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, Ga WRDW
15-year-old girl drowns at Emanuel County water park
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 die in Orangeburg County crashes less than 3 hours apart
Community celebrates James Brown's birthday at James Brown Get Down
Community celebrates music icon’s legacy at James Brown Get Down
Officials say the man was not familiar with the area.
Man rescued after mistakenly driving car into Savannah River

Latest News

Augusta Tech
How Augusta Tech is broadening its appeal to students
Kathy Cagel and Tina
Two Aiken shelters work to empty by offering discount event
Aiken County event, Empty the Shelter, discounts adoption prices
Empty the Shelter at Aiken County animal shelter
YMCA
YMCA working to make sure no child goes hungry this summer