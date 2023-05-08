1 dead, found by friend, in Aiken abandoned building

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that one person was found dead in an abandoned building on Monday.

According to the coroner’s office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety was contacted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol about a person that was found deceased in an abandoned building on Williamsburg Street around 1:15 p.m.

A friend of the deceased was searching for them, found them dead in the abandoned building, and ran out into the interstate, where they flagged down South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the coroner’s office, there is no further information at this time.

