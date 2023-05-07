Orangeburg, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the identity of a small child located Sunday morning.

Just after 10 a.m. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says that deputies located a boy around 3-year-old and weighing 35 pounds in Roosevelt Gardens.

After speaking with close to 40 people, law enforcement still has no identification on the child and is calling on the community for help.

The clothing the child is pictured in is what deputies found him wearing this morning.

Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old (WRDW)

If anyone has any information on the child, they are urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

