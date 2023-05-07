Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old

By Hallie Turner
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Orangeburg, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the identity of a small child located Sunday morning.

Just after 10 a.m. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says that deputies located a boy around 3-year-old and weighing 35 pounds in Roosevelt Gardens.

After speaking with close to 40 people, law enforcement still has no identification on the child and is calling on the community for help.

The clothing the child is pictured in is what deputies found him wearing this morning.

Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old
Orangeburg deputies asking for ID of 3-year-old(WRDW)

If anyone has any information on the child, they are urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man was not familiar with the area.
Man rescued after mistakenly driving car into Savannah River
There’s a lot of work being done, and city leaders say this is going to be a catalyst for...
A look inside Lamar Building construction in downtown Augusta
Jerry Flakes Jr.
Standoff suspect from Sardis captured after N.C. escape
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Facing multiple investigations, Burke Co. sheriff sits down with News 12
Academy of Richmond County
Sexual assault reported at Academy of Richmond County

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Two dead in separate Orangeburg County traffic accidents less than three hours apart
James Brown
Augusta community celebrates performer James Brown
Community celebrates James Brown's birthday at James Brown Get Down
Community celebrates music icon’s legacy at James Brown Get Down
VFW Post 5408 in Acworth, GA, takes part in the VFW National Day of Service by handing out free...
Georgia veterans work on community outreach for VFW Day of Service