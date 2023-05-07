Submit Photos/Videos
One dead in traffic accident in Orangeburg

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(Gray)
By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one person dead in Orangeburg County Saturday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2023 Freightliner truck that was traveling south on US highway 389, collided with an ATV that was also travelling South on U.S. Highway 389 about two miles south of Nesmith South Carolina.

Lance Corporal Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said, the driver of the semi-truck was taken to MUSC hospital where they died from their injuries.

Details on the driver’s identity are limited at this time but we have reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for more information.

Stay with WRDW News 12 as we continue to update this story.

