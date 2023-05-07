Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be a noticeably warmer day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for an isolated shower at any point throughout the day. Morning lows will be mild in the upper 50s with afternoon highs a bit warmer in the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 4 to 8 mph.

We will need to watch the weather closely late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, because there will be a complex of thunderstorms forming to our northwest and moving southeast toward our area. These storms will likely be in their weakening stages, but what is left of that complex will move through the CSRA Sunday evening/night. Severe weather is not anticipated, and the best chance of rain will be along and north of I-20. Overnight lows Sunday night will be in the lower 60s with winds from the southeast at 2 to 5 mph.

The warm up really gets underway Monday with partly sunny skies and above average high temperatures in the middle 80s. The weather pattern for the week ahead will resemble a summer pattern with high pressure to our east pumping low level humidity into the area, so there may be a few isolated showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be from the south at 4 to 8 mph.

That summer-like pattern continues Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures both days in the middle to upper 80s and morning lows well above average in the lower to middle 60s. A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday with the best chance of rain coming on Tuesday.

A frontal system moves in Wednesday bringing slightly cooler weather Thursday into Friday. Thursday looks to be a cloudy and mild day in the wake of that front with a few light rain showers possible, then sunshine and dry weather returns Friday into next weekend. Highs will be in the middle 70s Thursday warming into the lower to middle 80s Friday. Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 60s Monday through Friday of the upcoming week.

