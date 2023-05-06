Man rescued after mistakenly driving car into Savannah River

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was rescued by a kayaker after mistakenly driving his car into the Savannah River, according to Augusta Fire & EMA.

Officials say the man was not familiar with the area, and first responders quickly arrived at the Riverfront Marina to assist Friday night.

Augusta Fire says, “At times, accidents happen despite our best efforts. When they do, it is so reassuring to see our community come together to help one another.”

This evening, at the Riverfront Marina an elderly gentleman who was not familiar with the area mistakenly drove his vehicle into the river. Thankfully, our first responders (Engine 1) were quick to arrive on the scene to assist the gentleman, who was rescued by a passing kayaker. pic.twitter.com/677ETfWFOK — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) May 6, 2023

