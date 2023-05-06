Submit Photos/Videos
Man rescued after mistakenly driving car into Savannah River

Officials say the man was not familiar with the area.
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was rescued by a kayaker after mistakenly driving his car into the Savannah River, according to Augusta Fire & EMA.

Officials say the man was not familiar with the area, and first responders quickly arrived at the Riverfront Marina to assist Friday night.

Augusta Fire says, “At times, accidents happen despite our best efforts. When they do, it is so reassuring to see our community come together to help one another.”

