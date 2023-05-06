Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

‘Incredible honor’: Police chief receives ceremonial last call from daughter, son

A retiring police chief shared his ceremonial last call with his children who honored him for his years of service. (Source: Deer Park police via WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - It was a special and emotional moment for Deer Park Police Chief Michael Schlie.

WXIX reports that Schlie’s daughter and son got the honor of making his last call.

For 16 of his 32 years in law enforcement, Schlie served as chief of Deer Park police.

“Serving as your police chief for the past 16 years has been an incredible honor and privilege,” Schlie shared.

His last day was May 1 with his children joining in on their father’s ceremonial last call.

The department shared a video of the special moment, showing an emotional Schlie at his desk hearing his children’s voices come over police dispatch, reading off his accomplishments and impact on the community.

Schlie added, “I am extremely proud of our department and look forward to seeing it continue to grow and rise to the next level.”

Deer Park Mayor John Donnellon announced that May 1 will be known as Michael Schlie Day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronesha Quattlebaum
3-year-old dies in crash near Salley; mom charged with DUI
A structure fire at 2134 Cadden Road was reported at 2:14 p.m. May 4, 2023.
Victim burned beyond recognition in week’s 2nd deadly fire
Jerry Flakes Jr.
Burke County man escapes from hospital after standoff with N.C. officials
Jerry Flakes Jr.
Standoff suspect from Sardis captured after N.C. escape
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Facing multiple investigations, Burke Co. sheriff sits down with News 12

Latest News

Cinco De Mayo festivities bring big boost to local businesses
Cinco De Mayo festivities bring big boost to local businesses
Man rescued after mistakenly driving car into Savannah River
Man rescued after mistakenly driving car into Savannah River
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes
Cinco De Mayo
Cinco De Mayo festivities bring big boost to local businesses
Officials say the man was not familiar with the area.
Man rescued after mistakenly driving car into Savannah River