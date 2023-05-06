Hundreds of law enforcement officers meet in Atlanta to discuss crime prevention

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Law enforcement officials from all over the country met in Atlanta for a first-of-its-kind conference on community policing.

Friday was the third and final night of Professionalizing Law Enforcement–Community Engagement Training.

The goal is to make it a priority for agencies to actively engage with community partners and organizations in order to build trust and collaboration, such as faith groups or youth activities.

“Too many young people are losing their lives to crime. Too many people are committing crimes,” said Reverend Markel Hutchins, who served as emcee. “I think what we saw several days ago with that mass shooting, it’s a clear indicator we have to do some things differently.”

Hutchins is the founder of the social justice organization MovementForward, which organized the seminar.

“We can’t arrest our way into a reduction in crime. We have to take a different measured approach,” he said. “So offering programs, offering opportunities, offering rehabilitation services, and jobs and opportunities for career development.”

Friday concluded with a town hall discussion with panelists including the Deputy Directors of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, as well as the Presidents of the Major County Sheriffs of America and International Association of Chiefs of Police.

As the panelists pointed out, holding community events and having those conversations with civilians are not just niceties, but necessities in order to solve crimes and, better yet, prevent them in the first place.

“With crime the way that it is, our best March is not on law enforcement, our best march is toward and to law enforcement to figure out a way to reduce the mutual bias and increase the collaboration,” Reverend Hutchins said.

Lt. Anissa Thomas oversees Youth and Community Services with the Baltimore Police Department.

She says she cannot serve the public properly without first knowing the community’s needs. She talked about their community policing efforts:

“We have youth from the high school come in and meet with the police officers, and they talk about anything community-related,” she said. “WE hold basketball games and fishing trips. We participate in activities in the recreation activity centers in Baltimore County.”

She told Atlanta News First she had a number of takeaways she is bringing back with her.

“It was said in one of the classes today, you know, we don’t always have to have on our full uniform and our gun belt from head to toe. Sometimes we have to meet people where we are and just be human beings.”

She hopes sharing ideas at events like this will inspire different agencies to bolster those efforts and would like to see this conference happen again in the future.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.