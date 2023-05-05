Suspect convicted in Augusta deadly shooting at convenience store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man was convicted Friday of a fatal shooting at a convenience store, District Attorney Jared Williams announced.

Donald Gross had been indicted in connection with last year’s shooting death of Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, of Augusta.

The shooting happened on a Sunday at the Circle K at 2574 Tobacco Road .

After five days of trial, Gross was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole on a charge of malice murder, plus five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The shooting happened after Gross went to a gas station on Tobacco Road to get signatures for a recall petition, according to Williams.

Jackson rebuffed him, and there was an argument.

“Gross escalated matters by retrieving a 12-gauge shotgun and executing Mr. Jackson, despite the victim presenting no weapon,” Williams said. “This was in broad daylight in a crowded gas station parking lot. The shot trajectory suggests the victim was turning away from the defendant.”

Jackson died at a hospital after the shooting.

Self-defense cases are extremely difficult to prove, Williams said.

“Gross began building his self-defense claims before the murder occurred. He called 911 stating the victim was threatening to kill him, despite no threats being made,” Williams said. “The jury ultimately disregarded this false claim in favor of evidence proving Gross was the primary aggressor.”

Addressing the need to end gun violence, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Davis told the jury: “You get to vote and decide what kind of community you want to live in. What you permit in our community is ultimately what you promote.”

