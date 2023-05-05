Submit Photos/Videos
Strawberry picking is a family event living on for generations

By Maria Sellers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Guroski’s Berry Plantation in North Augusta opened for the first day of the season on Friday.

For some, it’s an experience rooted in tradition.

“My dad used to always take us out strawberry picking in Pennsylvania all the time, and I knew they were coming in, so I thought we’d come out and pick some berries today,” said Laura Walker.

Clyde Gurosik is the owner and operator. He said, “People have been just waiting and waiting for this because it’s something they look forward to all year.”

That wait was about a month longer this year.

“We did have lots of frost during March, like six of them that were heavy,” he said. “The first crop, which is usually tremendous was very short, because of all the adverse weather.”

But they persevered.

“Now the second crop is coming on, they’re always the smaller ones and the sweetest ones. And that makes people happy,” said Gurosik.

Putting smiles on everyone’s faces.

Walker said: “You can see his face is covered in berry juice already and so he loves it too.”

For Gurosik, the people are the best part.

“We’re having more families where they actually come with their children. They come out here and pick strawberries together as a family,” he said.

It’s a family event living on for generations.

“It’s just kind of a nice family tradition. We’ve been picking strawberries all our lives and to see a beautiful place like this, it just makes it that much more special,” said Donna and Patrick Kirby.

Gurosik says they also battled inflation this year and they are thankful for everyone’s support.

If you want to visit and pick some berries for yourself, they are open Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They hope the season will last through the end of June but that will all depend on the weather.

