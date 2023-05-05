Submit Photos/Videos
Sexual assault reported at Academy of Richmond County

Academy of Richmond County
Academy of Richmond County(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, parents of Academy of Richmond County students were informed of a sexual assault at the school.

Parents were informed in a letter from Principal Jason Medlin stating:

In an effort to keep you informed, I wanted to make you aware of an allegation reported to the ARC administration by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday evening, a student alleged that they were sexually assaulted in our school. The Richmond County School System Police and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation based on the student’s allegations. The findings from the investigation will be addressed following applicable laws and the Code of Student Conduct and Discipline.

We are aware of the anxiety this allegation has caused on our school and in our community. Due to the nature of the investigation, we will not be able to provide any details from the investigation but please know that we are actively investigating this situation and continually working to maintain a safe, learning environment.

As a reminder, if you or your child have any safety concerns about our school, please report them to the school or by calling the Richmond County School System Tip Line 706-828-1077.

As always, I appreciate your support of the Academy of Richmond County and the Richmond County School System.

