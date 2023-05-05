A look inside Lamar Building construction downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a building older than just about anyone else in Augusta.

We’re talking about the Lamar Building, more than 100 years old in the heart of downtown Augusta.

Over the last three years, we’ve heard about plans to restore it. Now that reality is closer than ever. There’s a lot of work being done, and city leaders say this is going to be a catalyst for downtown.

“No disrespect to any contractors in the 21st century, but people really knew how to build a building back then. This place is solid. It’s it could survive anything,” said Frank Farricker.

Farricker is the developer for Lamar Augusta LLC. His crews are taking on the challenge of restoring this 19-story, 238-foot building to its original look.

“We knew that returning this project back to the community with the lights on and people going through it as they have for 100 years was a project that was really going to make a difference,” he said.

It’ll include 76 apartments, along with restaurants, and shopping on the bottom floors.

Margaret Woodard is the executive director of the Downtown Development Authority. She said, “It just makes downtown more vibrant. That’s the largest housing project on Broad Street to date, so it’ll be exciting to see that get underway.”

Woodard says this project will add 100 to 200 people living downtown. It’ll add to the already impressive resume of growing housing projects and new businesses on the Broad Street corridor.

“It’s just a historic, beautiful building. It’s going to be great to see the lights come back on,” she said.

Farricker said: “What we do know is when this building is up and running, it is going to be a catalyst not just for that end of Broad Street, but the whole city as a whole.”

