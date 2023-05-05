Submit Photos/Videos
Little Roy and Lizzy Show is underway in Lincolnton

Rhonda Vincent, Gene Watson, and Midnight Run will perform Friday night along with Little Roy and Lizzy.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a weekend of music in Lincolnton.

The Little Roy and Lizzy Show is underway. The Gospel Bluegrass Family has been a staple in our area for more than 40 years.

Now, you get the chance to hear them and other performers from our area and beyond.

One of the performers, Marty Stuart, played for a full crowd Thursday. The festival is at the Lewis Family Homeplace in Lincolnton. Rhonda Vincent, Gene Watson, and Midnight Run will perform Friday night along with Little Roy and Lizzy.

You can catch Larry Efaw, Retro 78, and the Crowe Brothers.

“Y’all come and join us. We look forward to having you. We want everyone who’s watching this on Channel 12 to our festival the rest of the week,” said Roy Lewis.

The stage opens Saturday at 11 a.m.

