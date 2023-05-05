How did Sardis suspect escape after 4-hour N.C. standoff?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - A hunt is underway for a man from the Sardis area who authorities say escaped from a hospital after a four-hour standoff at a North Carolina Walmart.

After Wednesday’s standoff in Wallace, N.C., Jerry Flakes Jr., of Sardis, was taken into custody and sent to ECU Health Duplin Hospital in North Carolina for a mental evaluation.

But he managed to escape the facility, according to authorities.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office released several photos of him, including his extensive tattoos, in hopes to help track him down.

Jerry Arnold Flakes (Contributed)

Jerry Arnold Flakes (Contributed)

In North Carolina, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says hospital police were in charge of watching Flakes while he was there for the evaluation.

Flakes was wearing a blue hospital scrub top and pants, white socks and a gold chain.

He is considered dangerous, according to officials.

The standoff unfolded near the loading docks of the Walmart in Wallace starting around 2:11 Wednesday.

It’s unclear why Flakes was in Wallace, but police there said he’d stolen a vehicle in Georgia, and it was recovered in North Carolina. It had been stolen in Richmond County, according to the Sardis Police Department.

According to police, video surveillance shows Flakes walking to the loading docks of Walmart from the woods nearby.

Flakes allegedly attempted to get in a truck backed up to the loading dock.

The truck driver came outside, ready to leave, when he encountered Flake.

“Flakes pointed his rifle toward the driver and told him to get in the truck,” police said on Facebook. “The driver turned and ran away. Flakes gave chase while pointing his weapon at the driver. The driver threw down the keys to the truck and ran back into Walmart. Flakes picked up the keys and went back to the truck, and attempted to drive away.”

That’s when officers arrived and the four-hour standoff began.

“Flakes repeatedly said he was not going back to prison and that officers would have to shoot him, or he would shoot himself,” Wallace police said.

At one point, Flakes pointed his rifle at law enforcement and officers fired five rounds, including one 40 mm less-lethal round, according to police.

Flakes fell over into the seat, out of sight from the officers.

The officers then moved in to check on Flakes. He was found still alive and lying on the weapon.

Officers were able to remove Flakes from the truck.

No officers were injured.

Wallace police said Flakes would be charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Felony breaking and entering.

Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Possession of methamphetamine.

“There is no question that Flakes was dealing with a mental health issue and under the influence of narcotics,” Wallace police said on Facebook.

Police said they gave Flakes every opportunity to surrender and offered to get him mental health assistance.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.