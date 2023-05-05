Submit Photos/Videos
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site Paramount +, in London, Monday, June 20, 2022.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The drama series “Yellowstone” which became one of the most-watched shows on TV, will be coming to an end, according to multiple reports.

Paramount announced its hit show about the powerful Dutton family of ranchers would air its final episodes starting in November, per The Hollywood Reporter. The news comes after widespread accounts of scheduling conflicts with star Kevin Costner.

The announcement also came with good news for fans: a sequel series is expected to debut in December. The show will be run by franchise creator Taylor Sheridan and have “Yellowstone” in the title, but no other details about casting or plot were revealed.

The new series will be shown on Paramount Network and be available for streaming on Paramount+, THR reported.

