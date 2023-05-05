Grab your calendars, May brings various local events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The month of May brings numerous events from entertainment to community to Mother’s Day, check out upcoming CSRA events you will want to add to your calendar.

Entertainment Events

Head over to Phinizy Swamp Nature Park to celebrate Cinco De Mayo by hiking under the full moon. Food will be offered, pre-registration is required.

May 5 - 6 to 11 p.m.

The Augusta Players will perform Seussical the Musical at the Imperial Theatre.

May 5 - 8 to 11 p.m.

May 6 - 2 to 5 p.m. and 8 to 11 p.m.

May 7 - 3 to 6 p.m.

The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library and Friends of the Augusta Library will host a massive book sale at the main library auditorium located at 823 Telfair Street.

May 5 - from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 6 - from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Join the Greater Augusta Arts Council and Humanitree House for a sip and paint event, followed by a tour of downtown Augusta’s public art with Augusta Adventures guide. The tour will begin at 901 Broad Street.

May 6 - from noon to 2 p.m.

AugustaCon Annual Comic Book Convention & Pop Culture event located at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel. The AugustaCon strives to be Georgia’s best and truest comic con featuring fandoms of multiple genres. As long-time fans of comic books, toys, pop-culture, cosplay, animation, horror, sci-fi and fantasy, the promoter wanted to bring that style event to the Augusta Area.

To learn more about attending celebrates, prizes, comic industry professional and more head over to the website.

May 6 - from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Join your favorite fairytale friends for the most magical showcase of the year. Enjoy a full hour of entertainment and fun at the park, including dances, songs, stories and more at the Evans Towne Center.

May 6 - 10 a.m.

The Augusta Museum of History and the Greater Augusta Arts Council will host the 2023 James Brown Birthday Get-Down to celebrate what would have been his 90th birthday. A free concert, food trucks, beer and concessions, art installation and kids activities.

May 6 - from 3 to 11 p.m.

The Aiken Center for the Arts in downtown Aiken for the 2023 Fine Arts Festival. Community members are invited to this free event to view one-of-a-kind pieces created by our talented ACPSD student artists in elementary, middle and high schools across the district.

Student artwork from all schools will be on display and open to the public on both levels of The Aiken Center for the Arts.

May 6 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kayak with Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals, the group will leave from the 5th Street Marina, we follow Downtown Augusta’s Riverfront up river. The halfway point takes you under one of Augusta’s historical landmarks, the head gate at Hawks Gully. Every Saturday this month starting on May 6, the group will meet to kayak at 10:30 a.m.

May 6 - 10:30 a.m.

The Village at Woodside in Aiken will host a Spring Into Summer Lovin’ event including: music, food, activities and a ‘50s costume contest, along with an outdoor showing of Grease.

May 12 - 6:30 p.m.

The AirDotShow Tour soars into Augusta Air Show at Augusta Regional Airport. To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, head over to the website.

May 13 - 14

The City of Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum will celebrate all things railroading for the annual holiday, National Train Day. The event will be help at the center located at 406 Park Avenue Southeast.

Activities include live music, games, model railroads, a coloring contest, and an exciting trackless train ride for kids. Don’t forget to check out the train museum and learn about Aiken’s extensive railroad history. Concessions will be provided by The Pot Smoker BBQ and Flanigan’s Ice Cream.

May 13 - from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

East Georgia State College is excited to partner with the Emanuel Arts Council to display an art exhibition to honor the college’s 50th anniversary. The opening reception for the exhibition will be held at the Kalmanson Gallery located at 109 North Green Street, Swainsboro.

May 18 - from 5 to 7 p.m.

Head over to Savannah River Brewing Company for the Augusta Rocks Music Series, tickets include a three course meal.

May 19 - 6:30 p.m.

Love Augusta and Savannah River Brewing Co. present the first annual Wiener Fest, a day of hot dog eating competitions and hot dog vendors, door prizes, a DJ and food judging. The event will also be taking donates for the Dog and Cat Networking Agents who help re-home pets in need.

May 20 - 1 to 7 p.m.

The Columbia County Night down at Broad Axe is hosting an axe-throwing event located at 1025 Broad Street.

May 25 - 6 to 8 p.m.

River City Events will host a pop-up event at Pendleton King Park showcasing handmade items, small businesses meet and greets, art and wellness class information along with information about local nonprofits.

May 28 - 10 a.m.

Farmers Markets

The City of Augusta has teamed up with the American Heart Association and Augusta Locally Grown for the third year to host the Laney Walker Farmers Market. The Laney Walker Farmers Market features local farmers, artisans, food demos, and local musicians.

The Spring reopening of the Laney Walker Farmers Market will be held at 850 Laney Walker Boulevard. This market will be held every first Friday of the month.

For more information about these events, the public should call Augusta Locally Grown at 706-701-2834.

May 5 - 4:30 to 7 p.m.

South Augusta The South Augusta Farmers Market is a monthly community event features fresh produce and value-added products, as well as activities for the whole family. Artists and artisans will also have the opportunity to showcase their products and connect with the local community. Mayor Garnett Johnson South Augusta HQ at the corner of Windsor Spring and Tobacco Roads on opening day.

One of the main attractions of this month’s Farmers Market is the wildly popular Wallace’s Farms Petting Zoo, which will delight children and adults alike. In addition, MACH Academy will host National Tennis Month demos that will encourage everyone to get active and have fun while breaking a sweat. Finally, the healthy cooking demonstration will showcase delicious and nutritious recipes using the fresh and locally sourced ingredients available at the Farmers Market.

For more information about the South Augusta Farmers Market, visit the website and join the Growing Augusta group on Facebook.

May 6 - from 8 a.m. to noon

Visit the Spring Market at the Marina located at 1 5th Street in downtown Augusta. The market will have health and beauty items, jewelry, handmade items, wood items, CBD, candles, sublimation items, Mother’s Day items and a variety of other handmade crafts. We will have different food trucks available during the event days.

May 7 - noon to 5 p.m.

May 14 - noon to 5 p.m.

Join The Solfood Kitchen and 2 Wolves Herbal Apothecary for a Spring Holistic Market located at the upper level of Surrey Center.

May 7 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Agriculture and Art Tour Vendor Festival will be hosted and located at Boondock Farms in Aiken. There will be artists, farmers, food trucks, the farm store, live music, hike trails and more.

May 13 - from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The New Ellenton Farmers Market will have its grand opening for all farmers, crafters, vendors, boutiques, food trucks, are welcome.

May 13 - from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is May 14, and several local businesses are hosting events for mothers.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Partridge Inn for its annual Mother’s Day Brunch. The Partridge Inn’s newly renovated restaurant, 8595 Restaurant & Bar will welcome Mother’s and their guests for this revered tradition and delicious brunch.

Reservations are available through OpenTable or by calling 706-737-8888.

Join Back to Nature Garden Center for a Mother’s Day Brunch at noon, located at the center on 1815 Kissingbower Road. There will also be live music make sure you buy a ticket ahead of time.

Volunteer, Charity Events

Columbia County Fire Rescue will be out at the Grovetown Kroger, Mullins Colony, Evans Walmart, Grovetown Walmart, and Fury’s Ferry Road Neighborhood Market collecting donations for Columbia County Community Connections and the Burn Foundation of America.

Stop by, make your donation, and have your picture made with one of the fire trucks. Each day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

May 4-6

The University of South Carolina Aiken is hosting a roadside liter cleanup at Trolley Line Road. The group will meet at Parking Lot A of 471 University Parkway. The cleanup should last for one to two hours.

May 5 - 9 a.m.

The Augusta Handmade Fair is a semi-annual fundraiser held by Redemption Church to benefit Sojourn Church in Uganda. This event will be the 14th event and will be held at The Doris Building on 930 Broad Street.

The event will showcase an array of mediums that include, art, soaps, jewelry, pottery, clothing, paper goods, accessories, knits, photography, paintings and more. Aside from the exciting shopping, there will be giveaways, local treats, and an all-around good time for a good cause.

May 6 - noon to 4 p.m.

The Aiken Association of Realtors and CUA is hosting a roadside cleanup at Talatha Church Road, meeting at the church located at 361 Talatha Church Road. The cleanup should last for one to two hours.

May 6 - 8:30 a.m.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers is increasing opportunities to hear physicians and executives speak in the community throughout the month of May. Events will focus on various health and wellness topics and be held in Aiken and North Augusta.

May 9 - from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Better Health Forum

May 16 - from 9 to 10 a.m., Better Health Forum

May 18 - 2 p.m., National Trauma Survivors Day

May 23 - from 9 to 10 a.m., Heart Services

The SPCA Albrecht Center is hosting its most popular event, Yappy Hour at 199 Willow Road. Join SPCA staff, board members and volunteers with your friendly, furry friends for this fun outdoor event full of live music, grill out, cash bar, raffle prizes and more.

May 17 - 7 to 9 p.m.

The SPCA Albrecht Center is hosting a Pups and Suds event. Whether your dog needs a bath or complete grooming, volunteers and staff will happily wash your dogs. For more information, head over to the event website.

May 20 - from 9 a.m. to noon

