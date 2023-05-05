Fighting complacency, stigma around mental healthcare in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia does not have a good history of adequately treating and diagnosing mental health.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Jeff Breedlove, the Policy Director for the Georgia Council for Recovery.

In fact, Georgia has been ranked dead last for mental health services.

“In most independent studies over the past decade—independent academic studies not paid for by anybody on any side of an argument—we would rank at best 45 and sometimes 51,” Breedlove said. “And I remind you, there’s only 50 states.”

A bipartisan political push has started to change that.

Lawmakers unanimously passed HB 1013 last year, laying the framework for parity for those seeking mental healthcare.

More bills are in the works.

But while the legislative branch is churning, the biggest battle for mental health might be just in the minds of the people.

“I mean, you would understand what would happen if someone’s child had just been hit by a car or had severely broken their arm? We would get that,” Breedlove said. “We don’t quite get the behavioral health part of it.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by the mother of alleged midtown shooter Deion Patterson, who said her son sought help for a mental health issue but was turned away.

It raises questions about what happens when mental health becomes an emergency.

“Well, the stigma has got to stop,” Breedlove answered.

He also believes there must be a tectonic shift in how communities approach mental health from the top levels of government and all walks of life.

“When we get that level of commitment from the white house to the state capitol to the county courthouse, we’ll see major shifts,” Breedlove said. “Right now, there is a shift, and Georgia is doing as good as any state. But the shift isn’t powerful enough yet. And lives are at stake.”

