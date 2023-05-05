Family waiting for answers on woman missing for 19 years

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A soon-to-be law in Georgia could breathe new life into cold cases from years ago.

The goal is to bring closure and peace to families who have been left without answers.

GBI’s website shows the agency is keeping tabs on more than 200 unsolved homicide cases. Under House Bill 88, the Coleman-Baker Act signed by Governor Brian Kemp, families of homicide victims can request law enforcement agencies to review cold cases.

This comes as a new task force created by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office works to find a woman who’s been missing for almost 20 years.

Sonya Tukes went missing back in May of 2004. She stepped outside to take a phone call and that was the last time her sister saw her. Thursday night, there was a candlelight vigil outside of the Washington County courthouse to support the family.

Nineteen years too long. It’s what Tukes’ family feels as they wait for answers and closure.

“I feel good. I’m surprised to see all the people that came out. I’m grateful as well,” said Sharron Tukes, sister.

After waiting patiently for 19 years, Sharron says the pain still lingers.

“I can put my pain on the back burner for my mom, but to see my mom hurt … it’s unexplainable,” she said.

An unexplainable pain Sheriff Joel Cochran says too many feel and the driving force behind why this case was re-energized.

“We all can feel the pain. I can not imagine the pain that the family’s got. We’re leading up to the 19th anniversary of her disappearance on May the 10th, and no one deserves that,” he said.

Prayer is the one thing holding the family together.

Sharron said: “Prayer is powerful. Prayer changes things. And can’t nobody do what God can do.”

As the anniversary of Sonya’s disappearance gets closer, they’re holding on to hope someone knows something and will have the heart to come forward.

“I forgive you. I forgive whoever did something to my sister. I just want answers for my mom and for my family. I just want answers, closure, because we deserve that,” she said.

Closure is exactly what Cochran says this family is going to get. Urging the Washington County community to come forward with any information on the disappearance of Sonya.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.