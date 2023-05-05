Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday - but staying mostly dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible later into Friday afternoon and Friday night. Winds will be variable generally less than 10 mph.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region over an approaching front. Rain chances look to peak in the morning and go down in the afternoon. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Temperatures will be cooler north of I-20 where wedge-like conditions are expected. Winds will be out of the east/northeast between 5-10 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday with a low chance for isolated showers. Morning lows will be mild near 60 and afternoon highs will be warmer in the low 80s.

Getting warmer next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Thursday. Rain chances will be with us most days next week, but no one day looks like a complete washout. Pulse showers and possible storms will be possible next week with hotter highs and more humidity. Keep it here for updates.

