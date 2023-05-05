Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Showers move through this evening into early Saturday. Drier Sunday with warmer highs.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers will move through this evening into tonight. Temperatures will cool off into the upper 50s late tonight into early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Isolated showers will be possible early Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region over an approaching front. Rain chances look to peak in the morning and go down in the afternoon. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Temperatures will be cooler north of I-20 where wedge-like conditions are expected. Winds will be out of the east/northeast between 5-10 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday with a low chance for isolated showers. Morning lows will be mild in the upper 50s and afternoon highs will be warmer in the low to mid-80s. Winds will be out of the south/southwest between 5-10 mph.

Getting warmer next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday through Thursday. Rain chances will be with us most days next week, but no one day looks like a complete washout. Pulse showers and possible storms will be possible next week with hotter highs and more humidity. Keep it here for updates.

Few showers early Saturday - but mostly dry Sunday with warmer highs.
Few showers early Saturday - but mostly dry Sunday with warmer highs.(WRDW)

