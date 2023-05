AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 20 were blocked around midday Friday after a crash near Aiken.

The crash was a mile east of Exit 18 near the Aiken Regional Airport, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported sometime before 11:43 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.