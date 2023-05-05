Columbia County Library is making noise with free guitar lessons

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Libraries are typically quiet places but in Columbia County, they’re making some noise.

John Welch doesn’t have to go far to get away.

“People take vacations, people do lots of things, my vacation is sitting in my house and playing my guitar,” said Welch, guitar instructor.

And now he takes his vacation to work.

“This is a great side thing to do. It involves a lot of our patrons in something that’s not a traditional library thing,” he said.

Welch has spent his entire career working in the library. The world’s changing, and libraries are too.

“There’s a perception that libraries are outdated and useless, with the internet now. Libraries, in general, are reaching out in a variety of different ways,” said Welch.

Welch says the library is a place to learn. That’s why he’s teaching what he knows.

“It’s very rewarding when you can find that somebody is making some progress, no matter how small, towards their goals of playing,” he said.

Welch says he’s happy to work with you, no matter your skill level.

“It’s always rewarding if you find something special in your life, and to be able to help other people find that too,” he said.

The next free lesson is on May 16 at 3 p.m. They’ll provide a guitar for you.

