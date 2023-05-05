Cinco De Mayo festivities bring big boost to local businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is Cinco De Mayo, and many of you may already be drinking a margarita.

We were live at Monterrey in Evans, where celebrations were underway. Cinco De Mayo began as a holiday to celebrate the day the Mexican Army defeated France in 1862 at the Battle of Puebla during the French Mexican War.

In America, we celebrate the holiday as a way to celebrate the rich culture of Mexico and its impacts on America.

Most people observe the day by enjoying a Mexican-themed meal and drinks.

