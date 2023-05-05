Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta uses same technology that caught Atlanta shooting suspect

Camera network helped find Midtown mass shooting suspect, police say
By Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 80

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Atlanta-area law enforcement agencies caught Wednesday’s mass shooting suspect with the help of Flock Safety cameras – the same technology being used in Richmond County.

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said deputies spotted the suspect on a Georgia Department of Transportation camera from inside their real-time crime center. Then they spotted him going into a building under construction near The Battery.

The cameras were rolled out several months ago in Augusta, but they’d been in the works here for a long time.

“We’ve been trying to develop a camera program for the last nine years,” Richmond County Chief Deputy Pat Clayton told News 12 after the cameras were installed.

“We’re able to input the information into the cameras, into the database in the cameras, and it basically can help us seek out people,” said Clayton.

Dozens of the cameras have been installed, and law enforcement leaders want more of them.

FLOCK CAMERA USAGE FROM MAY 10 TO SEPT 30

CrimeHitsArrests
Aggravated assaults11
Armed robbery22
Murder22
Sexual assault11
Burglary11 (serial burglar)
Recovered stolen vehicles3828
Traffic hit and runs22
Traffic charges1
Fugitives33
Stolen tag recoveries30
5441

Cobb County reportedly saw a 63% reduction in crime last year because of the technology.

Flock Safety technology is currently helping to solve crimes in over 3,000 communities in the U.S.

Still, there are some who consider the growing camera network an invasion of privacy. Law enforcement agencies are aware and trying to find common ground.

“We welcome the conversation,” VanHoozer said. “We want to make people safe while also protecting people’s privacy that’s our goal.”

Strawberry picking is a family event living on for generations
Cinco De Mayo kicks off in Evans
Farmers Market
Laney Walker Farmers Market is back open
A look inside the Lamar Building construction downtown Augusta
Standoff suspect from Sardis captured after N.C. escape
