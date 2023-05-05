Aiken County deputies searching for missing runaway teen

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is the seeking public’s help in searching for a missing runaway teen.

Romelo Price was last seen at his resident on the 900 block of Murrah Avenue on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

Price was last seen wearing a tan hoodie, gray pants, black boots, a white hat, and a black backpack.

Price’s soon-to-be adoptive mother stated to deputies she did not notice he was missing until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. She checked his room to make sure Price was awake when she found a note that said Price was going to the Target in North Augusta, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

If any one has any information on Price, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-642-1761.

