Washington County man arrested in child porn bust

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County man was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of child pornography, according to deputies.

Robert Marion Thompson, 51, was arrested after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home outside Sandersville.

Deputies launched the investigation based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the search, investigators seized electronic devices.

Authorities said Thompson is facing three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Thompson was booked into Washington County jail, deputies reported.

