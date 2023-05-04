Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Washington County man arrested in child porn bust

Robert Marion Thompson
Robert Marion Thompson(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County man was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of child pornography, according to deputies.

Robert Marion Thompson, 51, was arrested after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home outside Sandersville.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Deputies launched the investigation based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the search, investigators seized electronic devices.

Authorities said Thompson is facing three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Thompson was booked into Washington County jail, deputies reported.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pedestrian identified after fatal accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Midtown Atlanta shooting scene
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect in custody, officials say
Gregory Thornton
Suspect arrested in Augusta 13-year-old’s murder
Alden Lord
Man accused of impersonating an officer in Columbia County
Scott Paige
CrossFit gym owner’s wife turns him in over alleged sex with teen

Latest News

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Warren County man sentenced federal prison for trafficking meth
Deion Patterson
Midtown shooting suspect’s waives first court appearance
Ronesha Quattlebaum
3-year-old dies in Salley crash; driver charged with DUI
Who is the suspect in the Midtown Atlanta shooting?
Who is Deion Patterson, the man charged in Midtown Atlanta’s mass shooting?