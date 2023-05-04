Warren County man sentenced federal prison for trafficking meth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Warren County man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.

Michael Shane Jenkins, 44, of Warrenton, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also fined Jenkins $2,000 and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

As described in court documents and testimony, Jenkins came to the attention of the FBI in November 2021 when investigators learned that Jenkins was distributing methamphetamine in Warren and McDuffie counties, making frequent trips to the Atlanta area to resupply.

In March 2022, Jenkins was arrested during a traffic stop while returning from one of those trips when Georgia State Patrol troopers found a quantity of methamphetamine in his vehicle that later tested at a high level or “ice” purity.

During a search of Jenkins’ residence, investigators found more methamphetamine, along with multiple firearms, ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

“Methamphetamine and other illegal and highly addictive drugs are a scourge to our communities,” Steinberg said. “With the help of our law enforcement partners, we will hold accountable those who bring these deadly substances into the Southern District of Georgia.”

