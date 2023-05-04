Submit Photos/Videos
Unbridled enthusiasm for horse art spurs Aiken scavenger hunt

Life-size painted horse statues have been part of Thoroughbred Country for nearly two decades, but they're still as popular as ever.
By Will Volk
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - They’re all over Aiken – life-size painted horse statues that have been part of Thoroughbred Country for nearly two decades.

Caroline Gwinn, executive director of the Aiken Center for the Arts, says they tie into Aiken’s equestrian history.

She said artists created 32 life-size horses, and they were auctioned off to raise money for the center.

Gwinn says there’s been a lot of interest in the statues since then.

“We’ve had so many people through the years come into the arts center and ask questions about the horses, and they wanted to know more,” she said. “So we’ve created a treasure hunt.”

It’s called “Horse Around Aiken.”

A map has nine horses you can find around the downtown area.

There’s also a QR code next to each one that will lead you to a little more about each horse’s story.

“You get to hear from the artist who created the horses, what was their inspiration, and then you get to learn about the place where they are,” she said.

Back at the center, there’s a prize waiting for you if you find them all.

Gwinn says it’s meant to be a fun way to spend a couple hours exploring Aiken.

“This kind of shares our equestrian history with the city,” she said, “and it also explains what these horses are about.”

The hunt is free to do.

You can find the map online at https://www.horsearoundaiken.com or go to the Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. SW for a physical copy.

