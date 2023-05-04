Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

SC consumers will receive checks in TurboTax case settlement

South Carolina will receive $2.2 million from a multistate settlement against the maker of TurboTax tax preparation software, the state’s attorney general says.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina will receive $2.2 million from a multistate settlement against the maker of TurboTax tax preparation software, the state’s attorney general says.

Intuit, which makes the software, agreed to pay out a total of $141 million in May 2022 after several state attorneys general accused Intuit of tricking low-income taxpayers into paying to file their federal tax returns when they were eligible to file free through the Internal Revenue Service.

“No one likes to fill out their tax returns, but it’s a low blow to trick people into paying to file when they could have done it for free,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “Our office will continue to protect the people of South Carolina from being taken advantage of.”

Some 72,000 state taxpayers are expected to receive checks for approximately $30 as part of the settlement.

Eligible consumers are those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program, a release from Wilson’s office states.

Consumers who are eligible for payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. These consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically, without filing a claim. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week.

Click here for more information about eligibility and the settlement fund.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify, the release states.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pedestrian identified after fatal accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Midtown Atlanta shooting scene
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect in custody, officials say
Ronesha Quattlebaum
3-year-old dies in crash near Salley; mom charged with DUI
Gregory Thornton
Suspect arrested in Augusta 13-year-old’s murder
Alden Lord
Man accused of impersonating an officer in Columbia County

Latest News

Food bank invites local leaders to collaborate to help fight hunger
Food bank invites local leaders to collaborate to help fight hunger
South Carolina State House
Bill heads to governor to repeal S.C. hospital approval law
I-TEAM: Facing multiple investigations, Burke Co. sheriff sits down with News 12
I-TEAM: Facing multiple investigations, Burke Co. sheriff sits down with News 12
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM: Facing multiple investigations, Burke Co. sheriff sits down with News 12
What the Tech: Amazon’s Astro robot is now available