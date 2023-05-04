Police veteran passes through Augusta on run to honor fallen officer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A police veteran will be passing through Augusta on Thursday in a run to honor a fallen comrade.

Retired police Sgt. Brett Sobieraski, 56, was in Burke County on Wednesday and will be in Augusta as he fulfills a goal to run a marathon, 26.2 miles, every day for 48 days to raise money for the family of a fallen officer.

From left, Brett Sobieraski poses with Burke County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jimmy Wylds on May 3, 2023, as Sobieraski passes through the area on a run in honor of a fallen officer. (Contributed)

He started in Palatka, Fla., on April 23 and will conclude his run in Rochester, N.Y.

His run is in honor officer Anthony “Maz” Mazurkiewicz of the Rochester Police Department, who was killed while on duty July 21.

Mazurkiewicz served 29 years with department and could have retired in 2013, but chose to continue working in the tactical unit because of its high-risk work in drug-prone neighborhoods and focus on finding homicide suspects – exactly what he was doing when he was killed.

He had one year to go before his planned retirement.

Brett Sobieraski (Contributed)

The highly-decorated officer was known for his laughter, “salty” demeanor, and ability to talk with community members so they might see police officers as people.

“Maz would tell you exactly what he thought – both the positive and negative,” Sobieraski said. “He was a great sounding board and a great street cop. He could have retired or taken a desk job, but he wanted to be out there amongst the chaos, catching the bad guys. I wanted to do what I could and to let the family know we remember him and his sacrifice.”

Sobieraski is known for completing extreme events of endurance, events that contribute to personal growth in what he describes as an “internal shift from average to something greater.”

