Midtown shooting suspect’s waives first court appearance

Deion Patterson
Deion Patterson(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deion Patterson, the suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a medical office in Midtown Atlanta, waived his court appearance Thursday morning.

The suspect in Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a medical office in Midtown Atlanta is expected to appear in court Thursday.

The shooting happened just after noon in the waiting room of Northside Medical Midtown at 1100 West Peachtree Street, which houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital. One person died and four others were injured.

Officials quickly identified 24-year-old Deion Patterson as the shooter and launched a massive manhunt. The U.S. Marshals Office and Cobb County Police announced that Patterson was taken into custody around 8 p.m. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Patterson will make his first court appearance Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. in Fulton County Magistrate Court.

