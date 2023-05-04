Submit Photos/Videos
Leaders with Georgia Childcare Association urge parents to research summer camps

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As the school year winds down, state childcare leaders urge Georgia parents to do research before they commit their kids to a camp this summer.

Leaders from the Georgia Childcare Association spent the morning at Kids World Learning Center in Statesboro. The visit is part of a statewide tour to spread the word.

They say summer camps are excempt from the rules that govern daycare centers. While some voluntarily go through training and safety programs, many do not.

Ellen Reynolds, the association’s CEO says they want parents to “verify before you trust”.

“We want parents to be asking, ‘Do you do background checks? Do you have someone certified in First Aid/CPR? What happens in a medical emergency, what plan do you have for my child?’” said Reynolds.

Reynolds stop in Statesboro included a tour of Kids World Learning Center.

She said parents should research potential camps whether their child will spend the summer there, or just one week.

