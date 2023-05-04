Submit Photos/Videos
Groundbreaking held for Bell Auditorium expansion project

The $17.5 million renovation and expansion project started with the groundbreaking ceremony.
The $17.5 million renovation and expansion project started with the groundbreaking ceremony.
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was a big day for the Bell Auditorium and the city of Augusta.

The $17.5 million renovation and expansion project started with the groundbreaking ceremony.

MORE | Unbridled enthusiasm for horse art spurs Aiken scavenger hunt

The fully funded SPLOST project will add 5,000 square feet, including a grand lobby and updated amenities. The Bell will close to all events starting on July 1, and if the project stays on track, it will reopen in May 2024.

Events in the meantime will be held at the James Brown Arena.

