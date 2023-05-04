Groundbreaking held for Bell Auditorium expansion project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was a big day for the Bell Auditorium and the city of Augusta.

The $17.5 million renovation and expansion project started with the groundbreaking ceremony.

The fully funded SPLOST project will add 5,000 square feet, including a grand lobby and updated amenities. The Bell will close to all events starting on July 1, and if the project stays on track, it will reopen in May 2024.

Events in the meantime will be held at the James Brown Arena.

