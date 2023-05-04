Greenbrier girls soccer team head to state title game
Published: May. 4, 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a festive start Thursday as the Greenbrier girls soccer team headed to the 5A state championship game.
The Greenbrier High School percussion line gave the soccer team a great sendoff. Students and parents were there with dark green shirts, signs, and a lot of school spirit.
There were cheers before they set off to their match against Chamblee.
