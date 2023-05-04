Submit Photos/Videos
Greenbrier girls soccer team head to state title game

There were cheers before they set off to their match against Chamblee.
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a festive start Thursday as the Greenbrier girls soccer team headed to the 5A state championship game.

MORE | Fans power Greenbrier baseball to state Elite 8

The Greenbrier High School percussion line gave the soccer team a great sendoff. Students and parents were there with dark green shirts, signs, and a lot of school spirit.

There were cheers before they set off to their match against Chamblee.

