‘Fraud bill’ passes SC House unanimously

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A bill that aims to protect customers from getting scammed by pool installers and contractors is heading to the South Carolina Senate.

House Bill H.4086, which would update consumer fraud prevention laws and requirements for pool installers and contractors, passed unanimously in the House on Thursday.

The goal of the bill, lawmakers say, is to close a gap in the legal system that has allowed pool contractors to operate with little to no oversight, possibly leaving customers out thousands of dollars.

The bill comes in light of several Live 5 investigations into a Lowcountry pool contractor accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars.

Rep. Leon Stavrinakis (D-Charleston), who has been working towards a law like this, says the bill should be heading to the Senate by next week.

The bill is sponsored by Reps. William Sandifer III, Roger Nutt, Donald Chapman and Marvin Smith.

