Food bank invites local leaders to collaborate to help fight hunger

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest’s warehouse serves 25 counties. Across those 25 counties, they serve over 11 million meals with almost 300,000 families fed.

The goal is to eliminate hunger, and even with all the food, they are still seeing gaps in the communities they serve.

Data from Feeding America says that one in eight in their service is still food insecure.

Thursday was about finding the solution to the problem of hunger and food insecurity in our area.

“There was sort of a plateau after the pandemic. But I think now, with the prices of things, we’re really seeing an increase across our 25 counties,” said Amy Breitman, president and CEO of Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Which includes a spike in those going on their website searching for food near them.

Commissioner Jordan Johnson said: “This issue has tapped everyone on the shoulder at least once in our lives. The food banks or whether they just had to scrape the money to afford food. And the issue here is just this issue around poverty and homelessness.”

Around the area, the Salvation Army has re-vamped, handing out bus passes for Augusta Transit. These can be picked up at the Kroc Center.

Golden Harvest is participating in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive on May 13, where the post office will be dropping off empty bags for those to fill with food and send back.

Different organizations and events look to put the right foot forward to fight hunger and homelessness.

Georgia State Senator Harold Jones said: “One of the things you walk away from is the passion that everybody has. Everybody’s very passionate about this. The other thing you walk away from is the complexity of the issue.”

With this complex issue, those in attendance know the solution takes time. In the coming weeks, Golden Harvest and local leaders are wanting to have a phone call to continue what was discussed Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.