Farmers markets sprouting for spring across Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Farmers markets are making their returns for spring in Augusta – one of them in a new location.

The city of Augusta has teamed up with the American Heart Association and Augusta Locally Grown for the third year to host the Laney Walker Farmers Market.

It features local farmers, artisans, food demos and musicians.

The spring reopening will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at 850 Laney Walker Blvd.

The market will be held every first Friday of the month.

The South Augusta Farmers Market is back, too, but at a new location this year.

The monthly community event features fresh produce and value-added products, as well as activities for the whole family.

Artists and artisans will also have the opportunity to showcase their products and connect with the local community.

Opening day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Mayor Garnett Johnson south Augusta headquarters at the corner of Windsor Spring and Tobacco roads.

While farmers and local producers are the mainstays of the market, there are other attractions.

This month’s market will feature the Wallace’s Farm Petting Zoo. In addition, MACH Academy will host National Tennis Month demonstrations and Chef Cassandra will showcase recipes using locally sourced ingredients.

The market is open the first Saturday of every month except for July 8, from May to October.

If you’re closer to downtown, the Augusta Market is open every Saturday through Nov. 19 on the Eighth Street plaza that intersects with Reynolds Street.

In addition to fresh produce artisan products, ready-to-eat food is available along with live music and other activities.

Also, the Triple 8 Run takes place at 8 a.m. every Saturday morning at at the market and offers 3-mile and 8-mile runs. The bi-state loop includes the RiverWalk, two bridges over the Savannah River and the North Augusta Greenway.

The newest offering is the Veggie Park Farmers Market, open from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at the Hub for Community Innovation, 631 Chaffee Ave.

The indoor farmers market is designed to increase social and economic access to most healthy foods for community members of all income levels.

Double SNAP/EBT redemption is available in partnership with Wholesome Wave Georgia. When you swipe your SNAP card at the market manager booth, you’ll get $2 in market tokens for every one $1 you spend.

If you prefer to pick your own produce, Gurosik’s Berry Plantation opens for the season at 10 a.m. Friday in Edgefield County.

In addition to picking vine-ripened strawberries, visitors can purchase other fresh produce and artisanal condiments and other foods in the store.

There’s also a family catfish-feeding area at the farm outside North Augusta at 345 Briggs Road.

The farm also has several roadside markets in the area.

