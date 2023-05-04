Could S.C. join Ga. in allowing concealed carry without permit?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the country debates gun control, South Carolina lawmakers are getting ready to vote on the Constitutional Carry bill.

This would allow people to carry guns without any training or permit.

It’s what the future of concealed carry could look like in South Carolina. It’s similar to the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act that went into effect on January 1. In April of 2022, Governor Kemp signed it into law.

Kemp says it’s the ability of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves without having to ask permission from the state government. A move some Georgians say was a step in the right direction.

“I really applaud Governor Kemp for making that happen because what constitutional carry does is allow everybody to be able to arm themselves. And in today’s current threat environment, it’s important to be able to defend yourself,” said Gary Slater, firearms trainer, Slater Tactical Solutions.

But South Carolina leaders like Senator Shane Massey fear the bill could have consequences. The conservative lawmaker posted on Facebook where he stands on the vote.

“It’s important that we know when we can shoot and, more importantly, when we can’t. It’s important that we can demonstrate at least a minimal proficiency in handling the weapon: how to hold it, how to load it, how to fire it,” he said.

Slater knows how important training is, but he says it shouldn’t be a barrier to someone’s ability to protect themselves.

“It’s best not to make a $500 $600 mistake. It’s best to go get some training,” said Slater. “I love the fact that the Constitutional Carry bill allowed people that could not afford to get training to arm themselves.”

The bill passed the South Carolina State House in February and is just waiting on that Senate vote.

