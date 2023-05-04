Copeland Elementary students cheer on graduating seniors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County High School graduates got an enthusiastic reaction during a walk Thursday.

Copeland Elementary School students lined the hall, welcoming former students graduating from several high schools.

Students made banners and cheered as the seniors walked through the halls in full graduation caps and gowns.

“I’m very passionate about goal setting, so I want all my younger students to set goals, and everyone’s long-term goal should be to graduate high school,” said Dr. Laurie Taylor, principal.

The ceremony ended when seniors rang a celebration bell.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.