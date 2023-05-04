House fire kills at least 1 off Peach Orchard Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person died after a fire erupted at a house on Cadden Road – Augusta’s second deadly house fire this week.

The house fire at 2134 Cadden Road was reported at 2:14 p.m., according to Richmond County dispatchers.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed that he’d been called to the scene.

The neighborhood is off Peach Orchard Road south of Bobby Jones Expressway.

A witness said the woods surrounding the home were on fire, too.

It happened just a couple of days after a 62-year-old man died in a house fire in the 1400 block of Flowing Wells Road in Augusta .

