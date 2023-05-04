Submit Photos/Videos
3 inmates charged in stabbing attack at Richmond County jail

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Charles B. Webster Detention Center(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three inmates are charged in a stabbing in Richmond County jail that sent one person to a hospital.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they learned an inmate was stabbed several times in his leg and neck area by other inmates in the dorm room where they were housed.

The stabbed inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening and was stable Thursday.

Inmates De’Tallion Williams, Dashawn Berrien and Arquette Jones were each charged with aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon by an Inmate and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, according to deputies.

It happened just a little over a week after a fight at the jail injured several inmates and led to charges against nine.

