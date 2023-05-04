Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

19-year-old father charged with murder after child dies with ‘suspicious injuries’

A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.
A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.(Lakeview_Images via Canva | File image)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A father in Oregon has been arrested in connection with his son’s death.

KPTV reports that 19-year-old Marquavious Dovontae Ware is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment after his 4-year-old son died with “suspicious injuries” on Wednesday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to help paramedics with a 4-year-old boy who had suffered significant trauma and was unconscious.

The child, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital but later died.

Portland authorities said its child abuse team and homicide detectives are investigating the child’s death.

Ware is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Court documents stated that Ware has a history of violent crimes.

The medical examiner is currently working to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Pedestrian identified after fatal accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Midtown Atlanta shooting scene
Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect in custody, officials say
Ronesha Quattlebaum
3-year-old dies in crash near Salley; mom charged with DUI
Gregory Thornton
Suspect arrested in Augusta 13-year-old’s murder
Alden Lord
Man accused of impersonating an officer in Columbia County

Latest News

Mark Hamill, from right, and Billie Lourd, daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, pose...
Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth
The $17.5 million renovation and expansion project started with the groundbreaking ceremony.
Groundbreaking held for Bell Auditorium expansion project
Greenbrier girls soccer team head to state title game
Greenbrier girls soccer team head to state title game
Currently, there is a large police presence at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast in...
Coroner: 3 killed, suspect dead in Moultrie, Georgia
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy