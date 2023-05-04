Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead, another arrested after single vehicle crash in Salley

Ronesha Quattlebaum
Ronesha Quattlebaum(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a single vehicle crash on Salley Road that occurred on Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 8:10 p.m. a 2015 Nissan Altima containing two occupants was travelling west on Salley Road when it exited the road to the right and struck an embankment.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 25-year-old Ronesha Quattlebaum.

Quattlebaum has been charged with felony driving under the influence involving death, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. She is currently being held at the Aiken County jail.

The passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released yet.

