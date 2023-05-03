Submit Photos/Videos
At least 1 dead, 3 hurt in Midtown Atlanta shooting

By Staff and wire reports
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are responding to an “active shooter” at a medical complex in Midtown.

Police said at least one person died on the scene and three were taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th streets, a commercial area with many office buildings and high-rise apartments.

No suspect was in custody and police said just after 1 p.m. that it was an “active, fluid situation.”

Midtown shooting suspect
Midtown shooting suspect(APD)

Police shared a photo of the suspected shooter and said he is “still at large.” They said he is a Black man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and brown shoes.

Police said the person is believed to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone with information on the person’s whereabouts to call 911.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

At least three patients were taken to a hospital.

Atlanta Public Schools said they are operating on an “exterior lockdown” for the remainder of the day.

This is the 10th mass shooting in Georgia in 2023, according to National Gun Violence Archive, and the 190th in the United States.

A medical complex in Midtown Atlanta is the site of a police response amid reports of a shooting on Wednesday.
A medical complex in Midtown Atlanta is the site of a police response amid reports of a shooting on Wednesday.(Source: WSB/CNN)

