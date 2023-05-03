Suspect captured in Augusta 13-year-old’s murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested the suspect in the March 28 fatal shooting of a 13-year-old who’d gone outside to pick up a late-night food delivery .

The suspect’s name is Gregory Thornton, 30, of Baltimore, according to authorities. He was staying in Augusta at the time of the slaying of Buddy Brown Jr.

Thornton fled back to Baltimore after the slaying at the Richmond Summit Apartments, 744 Broad St., according to authorities.

He’d been the subject of a manhunt in Maryland in the past couple of weeks. But authorities said Wednesday morning they’d captured him in Pennsylvania.

Thornton was arrested Wednesday morning east of Chambersburg in middle Pennsylvania. He is in U.S. Marshal’s Service custody now, but will eventually be extradited back here to Georgia

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service were going to serve a warrant last month at his apartment in Hartford County outside Baltimore when he fled and took police on a high-speed chase, according to authorities. The pursuit was called off because it became too dangerous.

Buddy was shot after going downstairs around 12:20 or 1 a.m. March 28 to pick up his DoorDash order. The murder was part of a more than yearlong surge in violent crime across the CSRA that’s now claimed nearly 90 lives .

Soon afterward, his dad fell asleep, then got a call around 3 a.m. that the boy’s body had been found outside the midrise brick apartment building.

Buddy’s family has spoken to investigators.

Buddy Brown

They told News 12 authorities to believe that when Buddy went downstairs to get food, Thornton was trying to get into the midrise brick apartment building.

Authorities believe Buddy wouldn’t open the door for Thornton – which may have cost the boy his life.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is also advising the community to be on the lookout for Thornton.

Deputies said there are warrants on file through the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows anything about where he is or what happened to Buddy Brown is encouraged to contact investigators with the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office.

