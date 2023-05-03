Suspect arrested exactly 1 year after Aiken driver’s murder

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the one-year anniversary of an Aiken murder, authorities arrested a second suspect.

Aiken Department of Public Safety investigators said Wednesday they charged Freddie Lee Simpkins, 34, of North Augusta, in connection with the May 3, 2022, murder of Charles Bradley at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street in Aiken .

Simpkins was booked into Aiken County jail and charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and other offenses, according to authorities.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

He was arrested Wednesday after officers on patrol saw him on the front porch of a residence in North Augusta near Carolina Springs and Allway drives.

Simpkins fled on foot once spotted, and a brief foot chase ensued, according to officers.

Simpkins was apprehended without further incident.

Javon Croft, 24, of Aiken, had been arrested as a suspect soon after the shooting.

Bradley was found dead after Aiken police officers responded around 11:04 p.m. May 3, 2022, to investigate a report of gunfire at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street.

Once there, authorities found a Nissan Versa stopped on Hampton Avenue at Assembly Street. The driver, Bradley, was unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms RAGE Unit Task Force, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and North Augusta Department of Public Safety assisted in finding and apprehending Simpkins.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.