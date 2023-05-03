Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Suspect arrested exactly 1 year after Aiken driver’s murder

Freddie Lee Simpkins
Freddie Lee Simpkins(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the one-year anniversary of an Aiken murder, authorities arrested a second suspect.

Aiken Department of Public Safety investigators said Wednesday they charged Freddie Lee Simpkins, 34, of North Augusta, in connection with the May 3, 2022, murder of Charles Bradley at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street in Aiken.

Simpkins was booked into Aiken County jail and charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and other offenses, according to authorities.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

He was arrested Wednesday after officers on patrol saw him on the front porch of a residence in North Augusta near Carolina Springs and Allway drives.

Simpkins fled on foot once spotted, and a brief foot chase ensued, according to officers.

Simpkins was apprehended without further incident.

Javon Croft, 24, of Aiken, had been arrested as a suspect soon after the shooting.

Bradley was found dead after Aiken police officers responded around 11:04 p.m. May 3, 2022, to investigate a report of gunfire at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street.

Once there, authorities found a Nissan Versa stopped on Hampton Avenue at Assembly Street. The driver, Bradley, was unresponsive and was pronounced dead on the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms RAGE Unit Task Force, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and North Augusta Department of Public Safety assisted in finding and apprehending Simpkins.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Paige
CrossFit gym owner’s wife turns him in over alleged sex with teen
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Name released for pedestrian killed on Bobby Jones Expressway
Suspected scammers inside Dollar General.
Scam victim tricked into leaving $55K in a box outside Dollar General
Midtown Atlanta shooting scene
1 woman killed, 4 injured in Midtown Atlanta shooting
Augusta Fire Department
62-year-old man dies in house fire on Flowing Wells Road

Latest News

Izzy
Georgia governor signs Izzy's Law regulating private swim lessons
AU
Documents detail the terms of AU Health merger with Wellstar
Who is the suspect in the Midtown Atlanta shooting?
Who is Deion Patterson, the suspect in Midtown Atlanta’s mass shooting?
Georgia Cancer Center mobile lab visits AR Johnson students
Georgia Cancer Center mobile lab visits AR Johnson students
US Sen. Raphael Warnock decried the latest mass shooting in metro Atlanta.
‘None of us are safe’ | America reacts to Atlanta’s latest mass shooting